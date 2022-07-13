EXCLUSIVE: Kajol wants to work on good scripts as she completes 30 years; Proud of being invited to the Oscars

Kajol is one of the most talented actresses Bollywood has witnessed. From making her debut with Bekhudi to doing movies like Gupt, Baazigar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan etc, Kajol has certainly come a long way in her career. Kajol has proved her mettle time and again and emerged as an epitome of versatility. It has been a treat to watch her on screen. Interestingly, Kajol has completed 30 years in the industry and she is looking forward to working on good scripts.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol stated, “I think my approach to acting remains the same. I definitely want to have fun and I believe that until and unless you enjoy what you do, you cannot make good films. So, I want to work with good people, I want to work with scripts that I like, characters that I like and I don't think that's going to change in the near future as well. I have always done that but I did it at a more vaster scale. I did more films but yeah I think I want to work as long as I'm having fun. I think that's the main thing”.

Of late, Kajol has also been making the headlines after she has been invited to join the Oscars committee in the Class of 2022. When the actress was quizzed about it, she asserted that she’s proud of being invited to the prestigious event as an Indian. “I am of course very very proud of that fact. I was a little taken aback, I was a little surprised. But I think it is something that I am very proud of the fact that as an Indian I've been invited there and that is I think it's a proud moment for everybody,” Kajol added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol has collaborated with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles.

Also Read: Kajol buys 2 new swanky flats worth Rs 11.95 crore in Mumbai: Reports