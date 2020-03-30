EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut eager to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor; Already has two stories in mind

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about working with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The actress revealed she already has three roles in mind for the stars.

is a self-made star. The actress never needed an actor to help her shoulder a movie and run the show. Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi served as a great example of this. She has always vehemently declined to play meager parts to her male counterparts. Is there anyone from the Gen-Y heroes she would like to pair up on the screen? When a user asked her about the same, she revealed she would like to do a film with or but only on one condition.

"I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance," she said. The actress confessed she doesn't want the movie to be one of those cliche love stories where the boy saves the damsel in distress. Instead, she wants to work on something like Abhimaan with Ranbir. While she has the perfect pick for Ranveer. The Manikarnika star wants to recreate something like A Star Is Born, which featured Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead, with Ranveer. "Ranveer's energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that," Kangana said, adding that his restless energy would perfectly fit the character.

If that wasn't enough, Kangana has also envisioned a movie with . The actress confessed she wants to bring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's love story to life. She admitted she would love to play the role of Madhubala in the movie whereas she visions Aamir as the perfect Dilip. What do you think of her picks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on celebrities sharing videos: Can we alert people rather than turning it in a holiday period

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More