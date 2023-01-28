EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma in talks with THIS popular director for a film, Deets Inside
Meanwhile, ace comedian Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in acclaimed filmmaker Nandita Das’ Zwigato.
After directing the 2019 comedy film - Dream Girl, director Raaj Shaandilyaa is presently busy with its part two - which is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. In the past, he has also closely worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Circus. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up on the possibility of collaborating with the ace comedian for a movie. “We are planning to do a film. It isn’t a recent discussion but we are trying to do something which is unique, and never-been-tried-before. We will definitely work together, however we haven’t locked anything yet. We keep discussing and sharing ideas with each other. We are in regular touch,” says Shaandilyaa.
Kapil had made his acting debut in 2015 with Abbas–Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was followed by Rajiev Dhingra’s Firangi in 2017, and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming Nandita Das directed drama - Zwigato.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Bhushan Kumar too will collaborate in the future. “Bhushan ji and I have been wanting to work with each other for a long time. I have already been working with Balaji Telefilms, and I felt now is the perfect time to collaborate with Bhushan ji as well. He has some films which I want to do, and I have some movies that he wants to produce. So that’s why we have done this collaboration, with an intention to make bigger and better films. Also, because of him and T-Series’ expertise, music becomes a big support for the projects as well. So there are many things that we can do together, back different and unique films, and that is why we have decided to collaborate. We will experiment with genres which haven't been seen in Indian cinema before,” Raaj Shaandilyaa concludes.
Kapil is presently busy with The Kapil Sharma Show, and will soon start promotions for Zwigato.
