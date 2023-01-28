EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma in talks with THIS popular director for a film, Deets Inside

After directing the 2019 comedy film - Dream Girl, director Raaj Shaandilyaa is presently busy with its part two - which is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. In the past, he has also closely worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Circus. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up on the possibility of collaborating with the ace comedian for a movie. “We are planning to do a film. It isn’t a recent discussion but we are trying to do something which is unique, and never-been-tried-before. We will definitely work together, however we haven’t locked anything yet. We keep discussing and sharing ideas with each other. We are in regular touch,” says Shaandilyaa.

Kapil had made his acting debut in 2015 with Abbas–Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was followed by Rajiev Dhingra’s Firangi in 2017, and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming Nandita Das directed drama - Zwigato.