EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar manifests a movie collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol, 'I hope that happens'

Karan Johar is a gifted filmmaker who has directed classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. His last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani found unanimous appreciation and emerged as yet another successful film in his kitty. Karan Johar graced Pinkvilla with his exclusive Masterclass where he shared numerous anecdotes from his filmy journey. In a fan segment, he also answered whether he would like to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on a film in the future.

Karan Johar Spills Beans On Working With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Again On A Film In The Future

In an exclusive segment from the Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, Karan Johar was asked by one of his fans if he would like to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol again, on a film in the future. To this, the Student Of The Year director said, "Working with them would be a dream. And I hope I can do a story that justifies their legendary presence. I hope that happens. Working with them is like working with family". Needless to say, the crowd erupted at the possibility of the blockbuster trio re-uniting for a film after My Name Is Khan.

Watch the Fan Segment from Pinkvilla's Masterclass featuring Karan Johar

Karan Johar Shared What His Plans Were For The 25 Year Celebrations Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The Masterclass was conducted days prior to the silver jubilee celebrations of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When the fan asked him about the plans he had to celebrate 25 years of his maiden release, he said, "I think on the 15th of October, we are having fan screenings. I am just trying to bring everyone together 'cause I know Kajal is on an outdoor and she's shooting and I am hoping that you know..; We've already on the 20th (anniversary) had a big event and on the 25th, we thought we'd just share the film with the fans of the film. And it has lived on and created a world of love and we hope to celebrate it with everyone". The 25 year celebrations turned out to be grand with Shah Rukh Khan paying a rare theatre visit with Rani Mukerji. Of course, Karan Johar was also present at the movie screening where he addressed the fans of the film.

Karan Johar, in the fan segment of Pinkvilla Masterclass, revealed about his plans to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan and also revealed the challenges his production house faced with mounting Sidharth Malhotra's next, Yodha. The full Pinkvilla Masterclass, along with the fan segment, can be watched on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel

