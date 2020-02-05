EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on his bond with Sara Ali Khan and relating to Shah Rukh Khan's journey

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, or Sartik, as they are fondly called, are in news for their alleged off screen affair. Here, Kartik discusses the bond he shares with Sara and why he relates to SRK; watch video.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The film, that's not a sequel but an extension of and starrer. We caught up with Kartik and Imtiaz for an exclusive chat where the duo revealed everything about the Sartik chemistry.

About Sara, Kartik shares, "I loved working with Sara. From the time we started working on Love Aaj Kal and even before, we were supposed to do something, I could sense her vibe which is amazing. She's so energetic that you also tend to enjoy that. You like it even in the work place and you want to be there." Ask him how they connected and he admits, "We are both different personalities. Ek aur ek gyarah waali jo baat hai, I understood it with Sara and KArtik or Sartik. People were excited about us even before we went on floors. It's somethign we have also experienced in the process. Our chemistry and rapport on and off screen is very interesting."

They spoke about their film and the king of Bollywood romance . The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said, "I really connect to Shah Rukh sir's journey. He's come from nowhere, been an outsider and made his own place. He has created his own niche and audience. His passion is still the same and even increasing every day. He inspire me everyday. Unko dekhke lagta hai hum kam kaam kar rahe hai. I have that relatability factor with him. He's also one superstar who you feel is approachable. He has an aura but lagta hai unse casually baat kar sakte ho."

