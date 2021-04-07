EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma’s next

Kartik Aaryan's next with Karan Johar's production house is a fiction tale, set against the backdrop of cricket and the makers are in talks with a top A-List actress to come on board the film. Details

After completing the shoot for Ram Madhvani directed, Dhamaka in a record speed of less than 15 days, Kartik Aaryan moves on to complete the shoot for the horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by master of comedies, Anees Bazmee. Soon after that, he is expected to complete the remaining chunk of Dostana 2 and then commence work on the Allu Arjun fronted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake from June. And now, Pinkvilla has got another exclusive update on the young star. We hear, Kartik is all set to collaborate with producer on a film to be directed by Gunjan Saxena fame, Sharan Sharma.

“Kartik and Sharan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all set to team up on this ambitious film. It’s set against the backdrop of cricket and Kartik will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in this film. It’s not a biopic, but a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements. It’s work in progress at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actor is however yet to sign the dotted lines.

The timeline of shoot is being worked upon, but the idea is to take it on the floors by end of this year. “The makers are in talks with a top A-list actress to come on board as the female lead (more on this soon) and even the actress has shown keen interest in the script,” the source added. Kartik is expected to prep for his cricketer turn in this film, and the coaching sessions will start once he signs the dotted lines. The actor himself is a big fan of this sport and is excited to explore his sporting side in this yet untitled film.

