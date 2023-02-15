EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan thanks Salman Khan for being 'very supportive' of Character Dheela 2.0 from Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan , who had a successful 2022, is gearing up for the release of his masala entertainer, Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rajpla Yadav. Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge and Tabu's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trailer and the songs have received a positive response from the audience and they are now eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. Ahead of the release, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Kartik and Kriti . The duo spoke about their commercial film, the nepotism debate, Salman Khan's reaction to the Character Dheela 2.0 song and lots more.

Recently, Kartik launched the song Character Dheela 2.0 from the film. It is the remake of Salman Khan's dance number from Ready. The song was released and in no time it ended up receiving an overwhelming response from netizens. The peppy track and Kartik's unique moves grabbed everyone's attention. Even Salman approved of the song and gave his best wishes to Kartik and team Shehzada.

Salman wrote, "Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada." During the interview, Kartik was asked if he got a chance to speak to him and how did he react. Kartik said that Salman was very supportive. The actor said, "When I got the opportunity do this song, it's a huge song and for me to get those best wishes also is a big deal, for the entire team actually. He really supported us with this song and it's a big deal. Right now, it's doing so well and wherever we are going, we are getting a positive response. Thanks to him that he supported the song. Unhone mere vo niche baith ke wala jo step hai jisme piche jaa raha hu, uske ke liye bhi kuch toh bola tha. He said that bahut dukhne wala step kar raha hai, in his own style (laughs). I really thank him for being supportive."

