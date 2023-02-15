Shehzada Box Office Preview: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film runtime, screen count, advance booking & day one

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screen with the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada . The film reunites him with Kriti Sanon after their 2019 comedy, Luka Chuppi. The film was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 145 minutes (2 hour 25 minutes) including the end credits. It’s touted to be an out and out family entertainer comprising of an ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy among others.



Shehzada is seeing a wide release on 3000 plus screens across the country, though a lot of them in the national chains would have show-sharing with Ant Man & The Wasp. Despite the clash, there will be enough shows and screens for Shehzada to put up a number on opening day and show sustained growth from thereon. On the show front, it’s expected to be somewhere in the range of 9000 shows a day in India, and the count could go vary as per the final terms of showcasing by Thursday night.



The advances for Shehzada opened by Saturday evening with single screens opening up on Monday. As of Wednesday Morning, at 10 am, Shehzada has sold approximately 7300 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Of the 7300 tickets, 4295 are sold in PVR, followed by 1550 in Inox and 1450 in Cinepolis. Shehzada should be looking at a final advance in the range of 30,000 tickets in the three chains and then hope on the sales to escalate on the spot bookings, especially in the tier 2 and 3 centres.