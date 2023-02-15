Shehzada Box Office Preview: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film runtime, screen count, advance booking & day one
The target for Shehzada should be an opening in the north of Rs 7 crore, which will be possible if the on-the-spot bookings are good.
After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screen with the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada. The film reunites him with Kriti Sanon after their 2019 comedy, Luka Chuppi. The film was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 145 minutes (2 hour 25 minutes) including the end credits. It’s touted to be an out and out family entertainer comprising of an ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy among others.
Shehzada to release on 3000 screens
Shehzada is seeing a wide release on 3000 plus screens across the country, though a lot of them in the national chains would have show-sharing with Ant Man & The Wasp. Despite the clash, there will be enough shows and screens for Shehzada to put up a number on opening day and show sustained growth from thereon. On the show front, it’s expected to be somewhere in the range of 9000 shows a day in India, and the count could go vary as per the final terms of showcasing by Thursday night.
The advances for Shehzada opened by Saturday evening with single screens opening up on Monday. As of Wednesday Morning, at 10 am, Shehzada has sold approximately 7300 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Of the 7300 tickets, 4295 are sold in PVR, followed by 1550 in Inox and 1450 in Cinepolis. Shehzada should be looking at a final advance in the range of 30,000 tickets in the three chains and then hope on the sales to escalate on the spot bookings, especially in the tier 2 and 3 centres.
Shehzada opening day expectations
From here-on, target for Shehzada should be an opening in the north of Rs 7 crore, which will be possible if the on-the-spot bookings are good. There is a holiday on Saturday on account of Mahashivratri, and if the audience reports are on the positive side, the holiday factor should result in a good jump in biz on Saturday, especially in the mass centres. Its about the trend through the weekend and hold on Monday for Shehzada, and the weekend trajectory will depend on the audience word of mouth. The film is an adaptation of an accepted and loved Telugu Film, and the hope is on the Hindi version to find a similar appreciation as the subject as enough potential to be a pure multi-genre crowd pleasing entertainer. All eyes are now on Friday.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of Shehzada
ALSO READ: Box Office: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania secures good advances; Shehzada relies on spot bookings
Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with ex...Read more