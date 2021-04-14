EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's superhero film, Phantom, put on hold; Actor to do Hansal Mehta's next instead

Kartik Aaryan and Hansal Mehta's maiden collaboration is said to be based on a real life incident. Read details

Earlier, we have revealed that Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota director, Vasan Balan, for a comic book superhero film, Phantom. The team was all gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of September this year, however, we now hear that it has hit a roadblock. According to a source, producer Ronnie Screwvala with Vasan Bala and Kartik Aaryan have decided to put the film on the backburner for the time being.

While exact reason for the same is not known yet, source informs that the decision was taking keeping the market uncertainty in mind. “It’s a big budget film, and will be revisited at the right time, when the market is back to normalcy,” revealed a source close to the development. That’s not all, Ronnie is now planning to make another film with Kartik Aaryan, which might take off by the end of this year. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

“It’s based on a real-life incident and Kartik has had multiple discussions with Hansal on the subject. He is excited to be a part of his world, and explore another side of him as an actor. The timelines are being worked upon, as Hansal is working on giving final touches to the script. If everything goes as planned, it will go on the floors in last quarter of 2021,” the source added.

Before moving on to the Hansal Mehta film, Kartik will wrap up shooting for Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. The actor is also in talks with Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma, for his next film, which is set against the backdrop of cricket. Stay tuned for more updates on Kartik Aaryan, only on Pinkvila.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma’s next

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×