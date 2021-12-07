Exclusive: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to go for their honeymoon to Maldives

Who said no honeymoon for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal? Soon to be Mr & Mrs, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have already decided on a honeymoon destination. The couple will head to Maldives after their wedding festivities.

After a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan, ViKat have chosen an equally dreamy destination for their honeymoon. The couple will leave for a short vacation after their wedding. Before heading for the holiday, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai at Taj Lands End for industry friends.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to exchange wedding vows on coming 9th December at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Vicky-Kat landed in Jaipur last night and wedding functions will kickstart from today.

Reportedly, both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele".

Despite being busy, the newlyweds will take out few days for honeymoon and head to Maldives before resuming their respective projects.

