EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani opens up on Preeti not leaving her, breaking down while prepping for Guilty

Kiara Advani has given her career-best performance as Nanki in Netflix original film Guilty. Kiara plays an urban strong girl who has her own ordeals to deal with in the film which also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. While speaking about the film, Kiara exclusively told Pinkvilla that the character of Nanki was extremely difficult to pull off because she was very very complex. She also added that while prepping for the movie, she felt very numbed and even broke down.

"Preeti is not leaving me. Preeti has become my middle name, really. I don't mind it. People are also called me lady Kabir Singh. It is funny but I don't mind it. That character has received so much love that I am so happy. Even Monica also in Good Newwz. I wasn't looking to do different roles but they just came to me. I was lucky that these offers came to me around the same time," Kiara said.

When asked about one challenge she faced while playing Nanki, she added, "Honestly, it is not one thing, the entire character was a challenge. Yes, it was very different from my personality but at the same time, it was extremely complex."

How much did Kiara lend to Nanki? To this, Kiara replied, "To be honest, there is no bone in my body that hasn't felt anything similar to Nanki. The prep for me was extensive. While prepping, I met with a rape victim, the first time I met her, I asked her who was the first person to whom you confided in, she revealed she took two years to open up to my best friend because the moment I spoke about it, it became my reality. We can't even imagine. Thats when it hit me and I broke down."

What does she think of people coming out and conversing on changing the society's perception about looking at rape survivors? To this Kiara concluded, "I feel they dont feel like they stand alone. Five years ago, this was such an uncomfortable conversation. Today, it is a harsh reality."

