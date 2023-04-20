EXCLUSIVE: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill to feature in Rhea Kapoor's next; Says 'I have done..'

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress will be making her debut alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Dagubatti, Bhumika Chawla and Jassie Gill in key roles. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with Shehnaaz where she spoke about her first Bollywood film, her experience of working with Salman and more.

Shehnaaz Gill spills beans on her next with Rhea Kapoor

Even before her debut film is released, Shehnaaz has signed her next project. She will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's next project. Reportedly, the film will be helmed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani and it will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. During her interaction with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked to share details about her next project after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Without revealing much, she said, "I have a lot of films in the pipeline. I have worked in Rhea Kapoor's film. Whenever it releases, we will talk about it then. I have done a good job in that film too. I have tried my best."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was asked about the difference she felt between the Salman that hosted Bigg Boss and the Salman she was with, on the film sets, she said, "He's the same. He's just the same, whether he is hosting Bigg Boss or in real life. He has the same personality. He gives advices but not for free. He's not my teacher or guru but if you ask for advice, he'll give it and give a good advice."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal reacts to dating rumours with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'I have no..'