EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on nepotism; REVEALS she was once replaced by a starkid: Makers felt she had more buzz

Despite having several hit films to her credit, Kriti shares how it's still tricky for her when it comes to getting films, because she doesn't have a filmy lineage. She also talks about an incident when a starkid replaced her overnight in a big film.

In the last few years, nepotism has definitely become the most important term in Bollywood dictionary. After discussed it on a public platform, everyone's been talking about the same. In our latest episode of Untold Stories season 2, we have Kriti Sanon opening the series, talking about her journey and experiences.

Being a rank outsider with no filmy connections, Kriti reasons that it 'still gets tricky sometimes'. She shares, "I'm very ambitious and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I want to work with certain A-list directors. So I have got great opportunities but if I compare, there are a few more which I really want and I'd love to have. The difference is still there. I don't mind reaching out to directors. If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out. They would already know me, and I would have interacted with them somewhere. But after a while, only your work speaks. It probably takes way longer or more number of hit films and performances to sort of get there."

Has she ever been replaced by a starkid in a film? She responds positive and asserts, "I don't know if they dialled the phone or not, but someone who was from a film family, or there was a little more buzz about that person, had replaced me. So yes, it's happened but I don't know the reason behind it. The director might have genuinely wanred that person. It has happened a few times."

Talk about dealing with the situation and she explains, "It irritates you a little bit and you feel bad. What else can you do beyond a point? But everyone has their own share of successes or failures. Things happen or don't happen for a reason. Sometimes, I didn't get a film I really wanted to do and then, it hasn't worked as well. So maybe, some of it was for good."

