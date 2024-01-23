EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor to launch 2nd song from TBMAUJ Akhiyaan Gulaab in Jaipur

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have everyone's attention as they prepare for their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film's trailer, which showcases a one-of-a-kind love story between a human and a robot.

The trailer has already generated a lot of excitement, and the first song, Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, has become a huge hit. Get ready, because the makers are now gearing up to release the second song from the film, Akhiyaan Gulaab.

Akhiyaan Gulab to be released tomorrow

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be releasing the second song Akhiyaan Gulaab tomorrow. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will leave for Jaipur where the video of the much-awaited song will be released. The event is said to be a grand one taking place in Pink City. It is going to be an event filled with fans who are super-excited to meet their favorite stars and be a part of the song launch.

About Akhiyaan Gulaab

Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had struck the right chord with fans ever since they heard it in the trailer of the film. It is sung and composed by Mitraz and we bet fans are going to love it.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace No-Filter With Neha

Fans have been absolutely loving Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No-Filter With Neha' ever since it started. The show has received incredible responses as celebrities pour their hearts out and share their stories. The new season of the chat show has just begun and after Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, we will now hear Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in two different episodes.

Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, and it will be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The romantic drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon wears body-hugging silhouette and it makes for a perfect go-to dinner look