EXCLUSIVE: Laxmii producer Shabinaa Khan breaks silence on fallout with Akshay Kumar: It's all CRAP

Refuting all speculations about a supposed fight with superstar Akshay Kumar, the producer of his next film Shabinaa Khan showers praises on him for effortlessly carrying off the role.

's next film Laxmii that also happens to be his first film to hit digital platforms has been through an entire journey of sorts. There have been several highs, balanced by a few lows as well. While the film, a remake of Kanchana, ran into runny waters last year, after the director Raghava Lawrence decided to opt-out of the project, the issue was quickly resolved.

But producer Shabinaa Khan reveals that the film has seen more than just that. "Of course, the director story is out in the press but Raghava has done a fantastic job with it and we wouldn't have wanted anyone else to helm this project. But more than that, we have seen several problems because there was an entire set that had to be taken down because of rains. Nobody expected rains in November last year but it completely ruined our plans. Then, Covid happened. So it's been one of the toughest films so far for me."

There were also rumours that the decision to release the film online caused a major feud between her and superstar . What added more fuel to the fire were the difference in their political stands on public platforms. Shabinaa had maintained a dignified silence on the matter but when we quizzed her on the same, she finally responded and nullified all such speculations.

It's all crap. I don't know who imagines all this. There has been no fallout ever. Shabinaa Khan

She said, "It's all crap. I don't know who imagines all this. There has been no fallout ever. In fact, we were all on the same page that given the situation, we must put our film out to the viewers and in the best way possible. So when a digital release was being spoken about, every one of us agreed and the decision was taken." She is all praises for the Khiladi. "Honestly, Akshay and I go a long way. This is our third film together and we are hoping it to be a hat-trick. It's a very tricky role - not so easy for anyone to essay. But the way Akshay has played the role with the entire graph of the character, it's commendable."

