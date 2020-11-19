EXCLUSIVE: Ludo's Rohit Saraf on his bad phase: Had no work for 2 years; gained 14 KGs but I've learnt from it

During a chat, Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in Ludo, opened up about the bad phase he witnessed which made him stronger today.

Rohit Saraf started off young and was noticed in films like Hichki, The Sky is Pink among others. However, the talented actor did not see the highs he expected to see until this year. This year, Rohit had back to back releases with Ludo and Mismatched, both on Netflix India. In both the projects, Rohit stuns us with confident performances. While in Mismatched, he plays a sweet boy who wants to be righteous, in Ludo, he plays an interesting role of a salesman who goes through an adventure of his own in the game of dice. However, during a chat, Rohit opened up about the bad phase he witnessed which made him stronger today.

"There was a very bad phase for me where for two years, I did not get any work, and this was initially when I started, in 2014-15. I did not do any work during that time, I did not even get ads. I would audition for 50-60 ads in a month and would get nothing. It affected me not just mentally but also physically. I put on 14 KGs in those two years. It was a very bad phase. I think it is important to have those phases too because if it is just an upward ride, you wouldn’t know what down feels like," Rohit shared.

He revealed, "This happened actually after I finished shooting for a film as the main lead. The film was backed by John Abraham production, it was a big film. We shot for it, dubbed, and then it got shelved. That is when I kind of saw the downside of the profession. Of course, that time made me learn so much. But even then while speaking about it, it gives me a chill down my spine."

Rohit reiterated that it was the people around him who helped him afloat during testing times. "I can’t tell you how scary it can be for an artist to be in a space where they don’t know where the light is at the end of the tunnel. However, I am blessed to be backed by some incredible people in my life, my therapist included who have shown me belief when I did not have it on myself. With every project and admirer I gain for myself, my confidence goes up, and I feel that I am meant for it every single day," he concluded.

