EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Mantena to create a mytho-verse. Says, ‘The story starts in Treta Yuga and ends in Kali Yuga’

The universe is all about retelling the stories in their glory and telling newer stories with these characters in Kali Yuga: Madhu Mantena opens up about his plan of spinning a mythology universe.

Producer Madhu Mantena recently confirmed his plans of making two epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer informed that the cast of Ramayana will be announced around Diwali this year and promised a spectacle like never before from Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. And now, we have learnt that Madhu’s plans extend much beyond Ramayana and Mahabharata. The filmmaker is planning to create his own mythological universe, and he has coined the term ‘Mytho-Verse’ for the same.

“I have a new purpose and this started about four years back. My purpose is to do what Uncle Pai did with Amar Chitra Katha. We understood the Indian Culture from Amar Chitra Katha and I am very inspired by that. My idea is to bring back the Indian Mythology for the younger audience, who are not as well versed with history and mythology,” Madhu informs. He informs that there are many stories apart from the two epics – Ramayana and Mahabharata - that are relevant for the audience today.

“The beauty of mythology is that the stories are relevant even in today’s society. So, I am creating a world called Mytho-Verse. The story starts in Treta Yuga and then moves to Dwapara Yuga and finally, Kali Yuga. We are trying to create a universe transcending not just the past, but also going into the future. The universe is all about retelling the stories in their glory and telling newer stories with these characters in Kali Yuga,” he explains, adding further that some characters from the past might even take a superhero turn in the future timeline. “I know, there is Ashwatthama in the making, but our vision is going to be completely different,” he assures.

Madhu signs off promising a world class experience for the audience in this universe. “We are making it for the global audience. We want to tell these stories to audiences all across because the basic emotions are the same for everyone,” he concludes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Mantena on Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari: Expect the biggest cast in history of Indian cinema

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×