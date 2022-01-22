EXCLUSIVE: Manish Shah on Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi: ‘Spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing’

After holding back on the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Manish Shah is all set to release the film on his TV channel, Dhinchaak. The producer in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla had spoken about the idea of a satellite premiere and informed that he can’t disappoint the Allu Arjun fans who have been waiting to experience the Trivikram directed family comedy in Hindi.

Manish Shah, who is the promoter of Goldmines Films, informs that they have not compromised on any aspect for the Hindi version. “You won’t find any regional references in the Hindi dubbed version. There is a board room sequence in the original where Allu Arjun is singing songs from South films, we have got it all changed to Hindi songs,” he says.

Manish further adds that they have got dubbing, writing and singing done from a team of professionals. “We have spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing. In-fact, all the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in Hindi by the same set of singers, who sung the songs in Telugu,” he shares. The film will premiere on television on February 6, and Manish is confident that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will break the TRP records set by Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii.

“I want to break the records of Laxmii with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Later on, the target is to break Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo records with Pushpa. I am very clear that all the big films will be preserved. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will run only on TV at this point of time, and I am not going to bring it on any digital platform, including my YouTube channel,” he informs. Going ahead to explain this strategy, he says that he wouldn’t want the audience to opt for comfort viewing on OTT as per their convenience.

“It will only be on Dhinchaak, not even my YouTube channel. None of my new films will come on YouTube, it will all be on TV. Today, it is said that television is snack viewing, I want to convert that to appointment viewing. You can only do that by ensuring that the content is not easily available. Suppose, a movie is premiered on a channel once a month, you will have to come back to the channel and be attentive while watching the movie,” he explains, and adds, “When content is easily available, you are not attentive. People are saying television is dying, I want to prove that it is not. You get numbers on television.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we bring more from the exclusive chat with Manish Shah soon, wherein he gave us an update on Pushpa 2 and more. Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is titled Shehzada and features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead. It’s slated to release on big screen in November this year.

