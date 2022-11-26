EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; On floors January 15

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up on a mega-budget two-hero action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Soon after, we reported that the film, produced by Vashu & Jackky Bhagnani, will have an international action team on board and is planned as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actioners and will go on floors in the month of January 2023. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers have locked Manushi Chhillar to play one of the female leads of the film.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a big-ticket entertainer and the prep work is in full swing. The film will feature three female leads and the makers have locked Manushi Chhillar to play one of the three characters. She is all charged up to join Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on this actioner,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire team at Pooja Entertainment is committed to take the film on floors in the next 2 months.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shooting details

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to go on floors on January 15 in India, followed by the international leg of the film. The pre-production work is going on in full flow, and Ali is also back in India to commence the journey on Bade Miyan in the coming year,” added the source. The much-awaited film is gearing up for a December 2023 release and the team will be shooting it at multiple locations across the globe over a period of 100 days. “The film will be shot in India, Europe, and even UAE,” added the source.

Both Akshay & Tiger will have dedicated looks in the film, which will be unveiled at the right time, once it goes on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would be bringing many more exciting updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the coming few weeks.