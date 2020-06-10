EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on resuming Laal Singh Chaddha shoot: Most of it is outdoors; Haven't heard from them

Mona Singh was roped in to be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked her if she knows when they resume shooting for the movie.

After 3 Idiots, Mona Singh is collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan and for the second time for Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. With Aamir, Kareena, Vijay Sethupathi, Sharman Joshi, the film is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The cast has shot for the major part of the films in the first few months of this year.

In an exclusive chat, we asked Mona if she has heard from producers on resuming of shoots. To this, she said, "I haven't heard anything from them as yet. I am sure they are also planning and deciding because most of the shoot is outdoors, it is not in Mumbai. It is a tough call. Maybe they will wait it out and step out only when it is safe to get out of the city, flying people out of Mumbai. I don't know what is going to happen. I shot for major parts of January, February and half of March. For me, it is only 10 days of work left, so let's see what happens."

This is the second time she is reuniting with Aamir and Bebo, to this, Mona added, "What happened with me was Aamir sir called me up and I was expecting it. I received his call and he said, 'Hi Mona, this is Aamir calling'. He asked me to meet me in his office the next day to discuss. I was very excited. Bonding again together after 10 years, I remember discussing that, talking about 3 Idiots, and how it was. I really had a blast."

