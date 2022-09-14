EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy REACTS to claims that she overshadowed big names with her performance in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero film with mythological and fantasy elements hit the cinemas last week, on the 9 th of September. Apart from Mouni, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been a huge success at the box office. Amid this, Mouni joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview, where she opened up on several aspects, including the raving reviews that claim that her performance as Junoon in the film overshadowed the big names too. She also hailed her co-stars Ranbir and Alia.

Mouni Roy has received critical acclaim and praise from fans for her performance as the antagonist Junoon in Brahmastra, so much so that reviews also claimed that she stood out amongst her co-stars, including big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. When asked if such a response overwhelmed her, she told Pinkvilla that she had in fact, not imagined it. She said, “I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. Biggest! So, it was an opportunity for me. It was an absolute pleasure. It was so much fun working with the two of them. And no, I could not even imagine a thought like that and I just genuinely feel that both of them are fire on screen and great, humble, nice, kind, human beings on set. They are so dedicated that they wouldn’t leave the set. They would just be present on the set for all the rehearsals, for all the markings, and for all the lighting. So, when I have seen them like that and the kind of work that both of them have done in the film, I feel like they are magic together! So you are asking the wrong person.”

Watch Mouni Roy’s interview with Pinkvilla below: