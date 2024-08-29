Shankar and Kamal Haasan reunited on the sequel to their 1997 cult, Indian, and brought the film on the spectacle on July 12, 2024. The film couldn’t live on-to the expectations and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. As per the pre-decided norms, the makers decided to premiere the film on the digital world in Tamil and Telugu, 4 weeks after the release. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Hindi dubbed version also saw a digital release in less than 6 weeks.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Multiplex Association of India has sent a legal notice to the team of Indian 2 for flouting the OTT rules. “The Multiplex Association of India has laid a set of rules for theatrical release of films in Hindi. The rules expect the producers to follow a strict 8-week OTT window, and the ones who don’t obey the laid guidelines, won’t get a release in the top 3 national multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The team of Indian 2 aka. Hindustani 2 had agreed on the said guidelines and fetched a release in national chains,” a source shared.

The source added, “But the multiplex association was shocked to discover that the Hindi version of Indian 2 is streaming now on Netflix, much before the stipulated 8-week window. In an ideal world, Hindustani 2 should have streamed on September 6, but it’s already on air and this has not gone down well with the power players in the exhibition sector,” the source added.

Multiple people from the Multiplex Association of India as also other exhibitors have confirmed this development to Pinkvilla independently on the condition of anonymity. More details are awaited, but the Multiplex Association of India wants to give a stern message to all the producers to follow the 8-week window. “If one producer gets away, it allows many more to follow the suit. The idea is to set an example that such acts won’t be taken lightly. The MAI is very clear on maintaining a 8-week OTT window for all films seeing a release in North India," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Indian 3 is gearing up for a release in 2025.

