EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara finalised as the female lead of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee; Prep work begins

On June 25, in an article to celebrate 29 years of , Pinkvilla revealed in an article that Atlee has initiated conversation with Nayanthara for his next with Shah Rukh Khan. The news was widely covered by the national media. And now, we can confirm that Nayanthara is locked as the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next film.

“Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Atlee is planning a proper multi-lingual film bringing talents from across industries on board. “It’s a proper Pan-India film, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the biggest names from all industries on board the film. It’s an out and out commercial film and everyone is excited to see SRK in this space after a long time,” the source added.

The pre-production work of Atlee’s next is in full swing and contrary to the speculations, we can say that it’s this film which is the front runner of being SRK’s next after the on-going assignment, Pathan towards the last quarter of 2021. “The location scout, look test, casting and other aspects have already begun,” informed the source. The Atlee directorial features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, however, Nayanthara’s character details have been kept under wraps for now. “It’s a well sketched out female lead and that’s something that drew Nayanthara to the film.” The film will be produced by Red Chillies.

According to the source, Shah Rukh Khan is at present in the shape of his career with bulked up body, six pack abs for Pathan and he wants to carry this avatar forward in Atlee’s film too. “While the body type remains the same, he would sport a look that’s different from Pathan. The team is consistently working towards developing a special attire for SRK based on his character traits,” informed the source.

Apart from Atlee, there’s also the Rajkumar Hirani film which is in the works for Shah Rukh Khan. However, the timeline of the shoot is not known yet. While there is still a grim chance of it taking off this year, it’s more or less certain for Atlee to be on the floors right after Pathan. The SRK film would mark the third collaboration of Nayanthara with Atlee after Raja Rani and Bigil. Isn’t the SRK – Nayanthara - Atlee combo a formidable one. Are you excited?

