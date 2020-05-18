EXCLUSIVE: Neelima Azim on Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter: He wanted a brother; danced when Ishaan was born

Shahid Kapoor's mom reveals that Shahid Kapoor was the one who asked her to have Ishaan when he was 14. Here, she discusses how their bond has evolved over the ages.

and Ishaan Khatter might be stars in their own right today but nothing would have been possible without their biggest source of strength and support by their side - their mom Neelima Azim. It won't be wrong to say that they are possibly the coolest pair of brothers in Bollywood today and they excel in what they do. Here, we had Neelima Azim joining us for a conversation who reveals something funny about them.

"It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren't there with you. So I remember I wanted a girl and I couldn't have promised Shahid a brother. But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn't congratulate us first. She said, "Congratulations to Shahid. He's got his baby brother." She recalls, "After Ishaan was born, Shahid came to Yari Road where we used to stay, and went to the next gully where he played with his friends and did a full mad dance. He was so happy."

She reveals that after that, Shahid has looked after Ishaan like his own child. "I have several photos of them sitting and reading newspapers. So Shahid had a mini Shahid in his lap, " she smiles. She further adds, "Shahid was a huge help in case of Ishaan. He's not only his biggest inspiration and motivation but I know it for a fact that Ishaan loves me because I'm his mother but he loves Shahid equally."

All this and more in this candid interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×