EXCLUSIVE: No party at SRK, Bachchans; Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Salman to grace Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash

But, after the pandemic, the last two years went in complete desperation to meet and greet friends and family. But not anymore, because this Diwali, the celebrations are going to be big and bold.

Bollywood is getting ready to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner. Even though this year, celebrities were seen attending many functions, all under one roof, and making the most of their time. Karan Johar's 50th birthday party was a lit affair, Kareena's birthday party where many stars seemed to have enjoyed a lot, and Alia Bhatt's wedding and baby shower; this year, celebrities hung out a lot and undoubtedly, had a good time too. But, Diwali celebration is a must in B-town, and what better way than to gather everyone, have good food, and survey who wore what?

Usually Diwali bashes in Bollywood are hosted by Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, the Bachchan family, Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, and of course, Karan Johar! These names are prominent in the party circle. While this year, Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra are going to host a party for their friends and families, Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans & Karan Johar are keeping it low. They will be on the guestlist of other celebs hosting the parties but won't be hosting one themselves.

Celebs not hosting parties

With the ongoing construction work at Karan Johar's residence, he won't be throwing any party this time. Anil Kapoor too has his reasons, the most important being his daughter Sonam Kapoor's newborn son Vayu's well-being and the Covid scare. Therefore, Anil is skeptical about hosting a party. His wife Sunita had recently invited all the ladies for Karwa Chauth celebrations at her residence.

Celebs who are hosting parties

Apart from Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty & Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra too will be hosting a big Diwali bash at his residence. From Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, all are expected to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The next big bash will be taking place at Ramesh Taurani's residence, and his guestlist is as big as his films. From Vicky-Katrina to Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor, all A-listers will be marking their presence at his grand Diwali party.

Among the actresses, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar & Taapsee Pannu too will be throwing a bash this year.

