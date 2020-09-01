  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Not Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Although earlier reports claimed that Ranveer would have been roped in for SLB's Baiju Bawra remake, now we hear he's reuniting with his prodigy Ranbir after 13 years.
22650 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Not Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra
Last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced not one but two films that he will be directing back to back. While Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt is already underway, with a temporary pause on the shoot because of the Covid outbreak, SLB will also be remaking the classic Baiju Bawra. There were several speculations about the male leads of Baiju Bawra, but now we can confirm that Ranbir Kapoor has been locked for the main role.

A source, close to the development, shares, "Ranveer and SLB were discussing to collaborate on a film, but right now that can't happen. Bhansali will reunite with Ranbir on this one. There are two main male leads in the film, one is of Baiju and the other of Tansen. RK will be playing Baiju's role in the period drama. Recently, he even went to meet the filmmaker at his office where he verbally agreed to do the project. The actor's team is now working out the modalities." This will be RK's reunion with Bhansali after Saawariya, that released 13 years ago. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali rope in Ajay Devgn for Baiju Bawra, after fallout with Salman Khan

But the schedules aren't fixed yet. "They aren't locking his dates as of now because they need to lock the other actors for the film and if all goes well, the film will only go on floors in the second half of 2021. Bhansali will wrap up work on Gangubai first and then plan the pre-production for this. RK, on the other hand, will start shooting for Luv Ranjan's film and then begins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next around early 2021." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

It will be a bore. Ranbir wasn’t good in saawariya and that was slb movie

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

IT WILL BE SUPER FLOP.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Flop

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

whoever it will be Boycott bollywood

