EXCLUSIVE: Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma & Shaza Morani to apply for court marriage, wedding in 2021

Love is in the air and certainly in the Bollywood film industry. While no big celebrity wedding is on the card this year, thanks to the pandemic, many others are considering to keep it low key and register for a court marriage. Now, wedding bells are in order for another filmy family. Actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is all set to tie the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani.

Priyaank and Shaza have been together since quite sometime and their social media love for each other is no secret. The couple have now decided to take their relationship to the next level. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the couple is all set to apply for a court marriage tomorrow. With almost a month's notice required to legally register a marriage, Priyaank and Shaza have decided to do it tomorrow.

The source revealed, "Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma will apply for a court marriage. The two of them will be applying in court tomorrow. They need to give a month's notice before registering the marriage."

When it comes to the wedding celebrations, the fanfare will take place in February 2021. "As for a proper marriage and reception, it will take place next year in February," the source added. Priyaank made his big screen debut earlier this year with Akshaye Khanna in Sab Kushal Mangal.

