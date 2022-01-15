EXCLUSIVE: Vijay’s Beast already in demand for a Hindi remake; Top producer on the verge of locking the deal

After smashing the box-office with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is all gearing up for his next, the Nelson Dilipkumar directed, Beast. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release in the month of April with sky high expectation from the trade. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that even before it’s release, Beast is up for sale for a Hindi remake.

“Multiple producers from the Hindi film industry are in talks with Sun Pictures to acquire the Hindi remake rights of Beast for an astronomical sum. The idea to acquire the film is based on the producer assessment of the script, which is a hostage-based invasion thriller. In-fact, a top producer, who is known to be in good terms with multiple biggies of Southern industry, is on the verge of cracking the deal for a Hindi remake,” revealed a source close to the development.

While a sub track in Beast is set against the backdrop of the Indian army, the core premise of it unfolds in a mall, which is taken over by terror outfits. It’s about how Vijay manages to take control and rescue all the hostages safely without much casualties. It’s said to be a treat for Thalapathy Vijay fans, who will get to see him in a completely new avatar. The action is said to be raw and real, with ample of elevation scenes for Vijay. There’s also a strong emotional sub-text to the story that’s brought in by the sub-plot of Indian army. It features Pooja Hegde has his love interest. Beast is touted to be one of the most awaited Tamil films of 2022.

After Beast, Vijay moves on to Dil Raju’s upcoming production, Thalapathy 66, to be helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. It’s said to be one of the biggest Tamil – Telugu multilingual, with talents from both industries coming on board. Interestingly, Vijay’s Master too is gearing up for a Hindi remake and the rights are acquired by Murad Khetani. The film is currently in the scripting stage and the producer is expected to proceed to casting soon. Master was initially offered to Salman Khan, however, the actor wasn’t too keen to take up another south remake and hence let it pass.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Beast team to recreate Kashmir in Georgia for Thalapathy Vijay's army-based sequences