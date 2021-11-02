EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s 83 teaser attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi – Only In Cinemas

by Himesh Mankad   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:40 PM IST  |  17.2K
   
Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and the entire team of the Kapil Dev biopic, 83, were all geared up to launch the theatrical trailer of their film on March 10, 2020 at a massive ground in Mumbai.  The event was stalled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and ever since then, it has continued to be one of the most anticipated releases of Hindi film industry. As the cases are finally in control, the makers announced a Christmas 2021 release for the film.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team 83 is all set to kick off their campaign in a unique manner. “Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan have devised a unique strategy by attaching the teaser of 83’ exclusively to the prints of Sooryavanshi in cinema halls across the globe. This means that the official teaser launch of 83’ will be made on the digital world only after maximum people have already witnessed the teaser on the big screen before the start of Sooryavanshi. It’s expected to strike YouTube by Sunday or Monday,” revealed a source close to the development.

While conventionally, makers opt for a digital launch for teasers and trailers, team 83’ have gone the other way round since they believe that the visuals of this sport drama is meant to be consumed on the big screen. “It’s a surprise for the viewers. Ticket Pe Diwali Dhamaka Milega (Sooryavanshi) aur Christmas Cheer bhi (83),” the source added. The teaser will be followed by a trailer launch event later in the month, which leads to the film’s theatrical release on December 24. An elaborate marketing campaign has been planned for this epic. According to insiders, the film has shaped up exceptionally well and the makers are confident of taking the box office by storm during the festive flavor of Christmas.

The inside reports are phenomenal to say the least. Multiple plans for the release also includes a possibility of an early release with Paid Previews, something similar to what Aamir Khan did for his 2008 Christmas release, Ghajini, which was coincidentally produced by Reliance again. Apart from 83', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria too will be attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi. The trailer of other two November releases, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim: The Final Truth, are not attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi, and hence the production houses have gone ahead to tie up with cinema halls directly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Comments
Anonymous : The Best couple în The great story movie,.
REPLY 0 52 minutes ago
Anonymous : Can't wait for 83 I am so excited
REPLY 0 53 minutes ago
Anonymous : Very good pair în The great movie.
REPLY 0 53 minutes ago
Anonymous : deepveer happy !
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : i wait this film from 2020.i am glad
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Reliance great.kabir khan the best.deepveer amazing
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : kabir khan and deepveer
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : super hit
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : deepvee always
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Very good
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : super movie,super couple,super production.GREAT STORY.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : I wait 83 with my best real couple Ranveer and Deepika.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

