EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & Shankar’s next to go floors by July 2023; Story based on Velpari Novel
On November 7, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh and Shankar are teaming up for the first time on India’s biggest Pan India cinematic event after Bahubali. We also informed our readers that the mammoth project will be the cinematic adaptation of the iconic Epic Novel, Velpari, which is also considered to be a part of Tamil Literature. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Shankar are targeting to take the film on floors by Summer next year.
“Ranveer and Shankar are kicked about their first collaboration and plan to make a spectacle for the global audience. While the discussions are going on at regular intervals, the film will get into the full-fledged production stage around June or July 2023,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Shankar would have completed the shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 by then. “Even RC 15 with Shankar would be completed by then. Shankar will be working on the post-production of his two big-scale dramas and the pre-production of his budget epic together,” added the source.
The cinematic adaptation of Velpari will be a 3-part film, with actors from across the nation coming on board to play key roles. It is touted to be the biggest film till date for both Shankar and Ranveer Singh. For those unaware, earlier in 2021, Ranveer was slated to do the reimagined version of Anniyan with Shankar, however, that film is no longer happening. The duo has rather decided to collaborate on something bigger, that rides on the rich culture of India. The Velpari novel is considered to be iconic cult literature, just like Ponniyin Selvan, which recently got a cinematic adaptation from Mani Ratnam.
Apart from the Shankar film, Ranveer’s other films in his incredible line-up include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The actor might complete work on one film before moving on to the Shankar directorial. “He is waiting for the release of Cirkus, and then announce one from the 10 – 12 scripts that are being offered to him,” the source concluded.
