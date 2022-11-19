EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on the scream of Daiva Kola from Kantara: It's an emotion

The actor and director said, "See it's a real thing that happens in our kola. We call it Daiva Kola, so there it's not just a scream, it's a statement. It's a verdict, it's an emotion so it's a blessing. So whatever I witnessed in our Daiva Kola since childhood that power of nature enters inside a human body and what happens after that is the reaction I tried to recreate."

Rishab Shetty 's Kannada film, Kantara has registered phenomenal growth at the box office. With the entire nation talking about it, Kantara is an example of a script done right. The performances, music, and climax have left everyone spellbound. And if there's any other thing that has been a special attraction about the film is the special scream of Daiva roopam. Speaking about how mastered he is said it's something he has seen since childhood.

Watch full interview of Rishab Shetty's Kantara here:

Kantara Tulu release

After creating waves in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, Kantara is now gearing up to release in Tulu. We have heard that Kantara makers tentatively plan to release the Tulu version of the film in December first week. “The film is presently being dubbed in Tulu, and a large portion of it is already done. They want to release the film in December's first week, but that is subject to getting the censor certificate,” informs a source close to the development.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara's sequel

Rishab Shetty also opened up about the possibility of sequel after Kantara's huge success. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and director opened up about the possibility of the sequel. Rishab said, "No comments because right now the focus is on Kantara. We will think about the sequel later. Nevertheless, we tried several sub-plots for the film. We call it 'upakatha'. So we have sub-plots options for the sequel."

About Kantara

Kantara has been conceptualized and directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Set against the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka, the movie talks about a Kambala champion, Shiva, who ends up locking horns with an upright DRFO officer Murali, played by Kishore.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the renowned banner of Hombale Films, Kantara stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in crucial roles, along with others.

Also Read: Not just Kantara, these 5 movies of Rishab Shetty also deserve to be on your watchlist



