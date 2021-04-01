EXCLUSIVE: Ritesh Sidhwani CONFIRMS Javed Akhtar's comeback film: Says, it's an adventure film

Ritesh Sidhwani in a candid chat with Pinkvilla confirmed Javed Akhtar's next film and promised that it will provide wholesome entertainment to the audience.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that renowned writer turned lyricist, Javed Akhtar is set to make a comeback with a feature film, 15 years after his last project, the fronted Don. Since then, the veteran celebrated writer with films like Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Deewar, Don and many more under his kitty, had taken a back seat from screen writing, concentrate on lyrics and music. We also revealed that the script in question is said to be close to Javed Saab’s heart and is something that he is wanting to translate on the spectacle for a while now.

And now, finally, we have got a confirmation on the same. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on The Number Game, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed the collaboration. When asked about the comeback of Javed saab, Ritesh laughed, “Comeback? Where did he go? He has been writing lyrics.” However, he later on confirmed the film and shared more details about the same. “He is writing something and that update is true. We will be announcing the film soon. It’s going to an adventure film, very different from what we have made so far.”

There’s action, that has got an adventure element. It’s going to be wholesome entertainment, from the school that he (Javed Akhtar) has come from Ritesh Sidhwani

He further promised that the audience will have a lot of fun in experiencing the world that Javed Akhtar is creating. “It’s his world, what he was known for. There’s action, that has got an adventure element. It’s going to be wholesome entertainment, from the school that he has come from,” Ritesh assured. The film in question will be Javed Akhtar's 40th script and 15th indepedent one, after the split with Salim Khan. The producer, who has Hello Charlie up for release on Amazon Prime in April, followed by the direct to digital premiere of Farhan Akhtar fronted Toofan in May, got candid to Pinkvilla on multiple topics including the future of cinema, the kind of cinema that Excel Entertainment is known for, and also gave an update on their upcoming films – Phone Bhoot, and Fukrey 3. We also asked him about the probable female road trip film and the evergreen question about Don 3 with Shah Rukh Khan. He did have an update to share about the latter.

