EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty feels Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & Govinda are 'perfect' for Aankhen remake

Rohit Shetty is all set to take the audience on a ride with his comic caper, Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh , Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde & Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. While the film is set to release on December 23, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. In a segment discussing the double role films of Hindi Cinema, Rohit Shetty opened up about the 1993 comic caper, Aankhen. The David Dhawan directorial featured Govinda , Kader Khan and Chunky Pandey in lead roles.

Opening up about the idea of a probable remake to the film in today’s time, Rohit Shetty said, “Ranveer can play Govinda’s character, Arjun Kapoor could be Chunky Pandey and Paresh Bhai (Paresh Rawal) would be perfect for Kader Khan.” The filmmaker was quick to modify his thoughts further. “In-fact, the Kader Khan track could be done by Govinda, it would be iconic. Imagine, both Govinda and Ranveer in a double role, with Arjun Kapoor. Copy right hamare pass hai, koi jaake rights maat khareedna,” he smiled.

Ranveer was ecstatic with Shetty’s dream cast. He added, “You won’t believe, I just got a message from Arjun today. And this would be a great cast because Arjun and I are brothers in real life too.” Rohit went ahead to share an interesting trivia on his comedy of errors, which opens during the Christmas weekend. “I am telling this for the first time, but Arjun wanted to do Cirkus as well. He was keen to play Varun Sharma’s part in the film,” he shared and on seeing a big smile on Ranveer’s face, joked, “Ranveer is happy right now because he has been wanting to be a part of Aankhen and Karan Arjun remake.”

Watch The Pinkvilla Masterclass

Watch the fun filled interaction with the team of Cirkus below, as they discuss the film, share some anecdotes from the sets, open up about their idea of cinema in the post pandemic world. Rohit Shetty also gave an update on Singham Again and Golmaal 5. Watch full video below