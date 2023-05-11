EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra to release on Diwali

One of the biggest directors of Hindi Cinema, Rohit Shetty, is gearing up for his digital debut with a cop thriller titled Indian Police Force (IPF). The limited-edition series was shot over a period of last one year at various locations of India with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The filmmaker got Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty to play key roles in the cop thriller, making it one of the most awaited digital series of the year. The shoot has been wrapped up and the series is at present in the post production. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Indian Police Force is touted to be the big Diwali 2023 attraction for Amazon Prime.

Rohit Shetty gears up for another Diwali Blast with Indian Police Force

According to sources close to the development Amazon Prime and Rohit Shetty want this big scale action thriller to hit the screens in the Diwali weekend. “Over the years, Rohit Shetty has treated his audience with films during the Diwali weekend and he will continue with the tradition this year too with Indian Police Force. Contrary to the general pattern of curating content for OTT, IPF is a clean web series which can be viewed by the family audience. Rohit has a brand name to live up to and he was clear on not going below the belt with his digital debut,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that families love to explore content together during Diwali and hence, the release will fit like a hand in glove.

The edit is being locked at the moment, and the team is confident that the content will leave a mark among the audience. It’s set against the backdrop of crimes in Delhi with Sid leading the mission. There has been a buzz about Rohit planning to integrate Indian Police Force with his theatrical cop universe that’s expanding with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, however, we still await an official word from the filmmaker. There is a buzz on Sidharth getting a standalone theatrical film for his cop track, though, a call would be taken basis the reception to his digital venture.

Rohit Shetty ready for a reunion with Ajay Devgn on Singham Again

Meanwhile, Rohit is at present busy with the pre-production of his ambitious Singham Again, which is the third part of the epic Singham Franchise. The film will mark the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar joining him as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 global music rights & Hindi satellite TV sold to Bhushan Kumar for 60 crore