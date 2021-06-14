EXCLUSIVE: Rumi Jaffery reveals he's put script meant to do with Sushant Singh Rajput on the backburner

As we mark the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed his plans for the film that he was slated to make with the late actor.

A year on, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a truckload of indelible memories with us. As his fans and co-stars mark the first death anniversary of the actor, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed his plans for the film that he was slated to make with Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Rumi Jaffery had a script ready prior to the lockdown last year and was slated to begin work sometime around May 2020.

However, it did not materialise as lockdown restrictions kept extending across India. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rumi revealed that he has now put the script on the back burner. The filmmaker, who gets emotional when he speaks about the actor on his first death anniversary, said, "I have kept it back on the rack. You know it is a very beautiful script and whenever I discuss or read the script to anyone, Sushant's face comes in front of my eyes.''

Contrary to reports about Vashu Bhagnani producing the film, Rumi said, "We had not finalised the producer and were setting up the unit together."

Rumi and Sushant were planning to start the film in the month of May 2020 and had foreign locations in mind for the film. The actor did get upset about the film's delay due to the lockdown but was hoping that the country would reopen and he would return to the sets.

Unfortunately, Sushant passed away on 14 June in Mumbai. "He was a man full of heart and there lived a kid in him. He would often hug me and I loved him. Our bond was much beyond that of an actor and a director,” Rumi had told Pinkvilla earlier.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry says ‘I last spoke to him on June 12 at 3 pm’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×