EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back, Maneesh Sharma to direct Tiger 3?

Pinkvilla has got its hands on some exclusive insights about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif teaming up for Tiger 3 with Maneesh Sharma at the helm.

and fans rejoice! We have information from multiple sources close to the development that India’s most-favourite on-screen jodi of Salman-Kat is coming back for Tiger 3! And the big development is that YRF’s poster boy director and producer Maneesh Sharma will be directing the project!

“Yes, Salman has given his nod to Tiger 3! He will reunite with Katrina in the film and it will be one hell of a big screen action spectacle! The project is set to go on the floors early next year and it will be as lavish as it can get! Salman and Katrina is one of the all time, most successful on-screen jodis having delivered huge blockbusters together and they are coming back to sizzle the big screen in Tiger 3!” says a trade source.

“Maneesh Sharma will be directing Tiger 3. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the Tiger franchise forward and Salman too has given his nod for Maneesh. Maneesh has huge equity for his creative vision and both Salman and Adi wanted him to helm the project! He was the first and the only choice to direct Tiger 3 as Adi wants to have a new director to lead every new film of this massive franchise. With Maneesh doing Tiger 3, it will be great to see how he takes the franchise forward! The expectations from this project has simply sky-rocketed!” says another trade source on conditions of anonymity.

Credits :Pinkvilla

