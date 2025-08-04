Bigg Boss 19 contestants to be divided into two groups on premiere? Here's what to expect from Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and the excitement for the new season's release is at its peak. Ahead of the new season's release, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the new season. From its contestants to wild cards to premiere shoot details, a new report has mentioned fresh information about Salman Khan's show's upcoming season.

Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal not approached for Bigg Boss 19

According to a report from Screen, Bigg Boss 19 will launch with 15 contestants on premiere night. One of the confirmed contestants is said to be Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

When reports said that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has also been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 19, the actress denied being approached for this season.

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to welcome three wild card contestants midway through the season, and there are reports that some former contestants may also enter the house.

Bigg Boss 19 house theme and premiere episode details

It has been reported that the bedroom in Bigg Boss 19 will be designed to accommodate only 15 people, with 15 individual beds, and there will likely be no double beds this time around.

Regarding the premiere shoot, Bigg Boss 19 will go on air on August 24, with the premiere episode being filmed on August 22 and 23. The decision to prepone the premiere date is due to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Advertisement

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 will center around politics, promising viewers unlimited drama and entertainment. According to report, contestants may be divided into two teams: the ruling party and the opposition. This division is expected to occur through a fun on-stage activity with host Salman Khan.

Each team will be required to nominate one member weekly to compete for the position of leader. This decision will be made through a ballot vote, and the elected contestant will represent the ‘sarkaar’ for that week.

In an interesting twist, the leader will have the authority to assign responsibilities not only within their own team but also to the opposition. They may also have the power to appoint ministers such as a kitchen minister or bedroom minister. They will see that the responsibilities are fulfilled.

Furthermore, both teams will receive secret tasks, either as a group or individually, and successfully completing these tasks will help them secure rations for the week.

Advertisement

More details about the show are still awaited. Bigg Boss 19 will air on August 24 on Colors and JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh likely to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?