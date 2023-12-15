EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter

Fighter has caused quite a commotion among the crowd, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release. Prior to the movie hitting the screens, the film's creators unveiled the ultimate party anthem of the year, Sher Khul Gaye, along with a video showcasing Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh flaunting their impressive dance moves.

Notably, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Sanjeeda rehearsed for the song for over five days and ‘went the extra mile’ to ensure perfection in her dance steps just like that of Hrithik Roshan.

Sanjeeda Shaikh goes ‘the extra mile’ to ensure perfection in her dance steps in Fighter’s Sher Khul Gaye

The song was released today on December 15 and notably, it is the first music track from the Fighter album. While seemingly, the song has already become the party anthem for the year, we have now exclusively learned how Sanjeeda Shaikh proved her dedication towards her work by putting in extra rehearsal days for the song to match her steps with Hrithik.

“Sanjeeda Shaikh, a skilled dancer herself dedicated extra rehearsal days to match her steps with Hrithik Roshan who always sets a high bar with his dance excellence. She went the extra mile to ensure she is perfect on set!” a source told us. The source further added that she practiced for more than five days.

The release of the song seems to have set the internet ablaze as several reacted right after the makers of the movie dropped the song. Composed by the fan favorite duo Vishal & Sheykhar, singers Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, Shilpa Rao lent their voice to this groovy and peppy number.

Want to know more about Fighter? Let’s delve right into it

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 26, 2024, which also happens to be Republic Day. Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter will observe Hrithik donning the avatar of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore.

Fighter makers revealed the initial glimpses of its main characters, and it's worth mentioning that the teasers were incredibly well-received by the viewers.

