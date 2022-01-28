EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai on Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak: ‘Ready to sell the remake rights’

Over the last decade, three Subhash Ghai films have been hitting the headlines for a probable remake or a sequel – Hero, Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak. While Hero saw the light of day, the two other films continue to be coffee table discussions for most Bollywood producers even today with no concrete movement on the projects.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Subhash Ghai informs that the entire industry is in conversation with him for the two films. “I always believe in not taking the pressure of the market. We have to make a film and work hard on the screenplay. I made Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak with a lot of sincerity and don’t want to follow any formula I used in the hit films,” the filmmaker says.

When asked on his take about the demand in the market for a sequel to Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak and he answers, “The entire industry is after me, but I am clear, Mukta Arts won’t make it. We are ready to sell the remake rights. They can make the film the way they wish to and we are open to even help them on the creative front. As a producer, we have got 110 stories in the pipeline, all fresh subjects. We just need to select them and go ahead at the right time. I don’t want to make a sequel just for money.”

Meanwhile, his series, 36 Farmhouse recently premiered on the digital world. The filmmaker has promised that the banner will churn out many more films in the next few years in association with his studio partner, Zee. Ram Lakhan featured Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in lead, whereas Khalnayak was fronted by Sanjay Dutt with Madhuri Dixit. Watch the full interview below:

