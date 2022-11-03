EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to document the journey of his fans; Set to make a documentary of 57th birthday

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to treat his fans with the utmost love. On his 57th birthday, SRK ensure that all his fans, who traveled from all across, were taken care of by the team and volunteers. From food hampers to gifts, and meet and greet opportunities for some, everything was well managed. And now, we have exclusively learnt about another gesture of Khan for his fanbase, which proudly calls themselves ‘SRKians’.

According to our sources, Shah Rukh Khan is documenting the journey of his fans. “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who traveled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s an ode to the fans from SRK. There were camera’s installed across Mannat and the fan event.

“The shots and mayhem outside Mannat aside, the documentary will also feature some of the fan interactions of SRK on the birthday eve. It’s basically one special package to celebrate SRK at 57,” the source added. Its still unclear if the documentary will find its way to one of the OTT platforms, or is it just a feature for future generations to know what stardom actually means.

Fan Led Campaign for Pathaan

This aside, an insider also informs us that the marketing campaign of Pathaan will be driven by fans and not the media. “It’s going to a fan-led campaign, with minimal or even no interaction with the media. Shah Rukh feels, he owes it to the fans, who have stood by him through thick and thin. The same prototype will be followed for Jawaan and Dunki too. He wants to give it back to the fans for their unconditional support, and will be driving the marketing campaign of Pathaan completely with his fans,” the source concluded.

Pathaan is set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. This would be followed by Jawaan in June and Dunki in December. SRK is also reading multiple scripts and in the process to lock #SRK66 for 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.