EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next rom com gets a new date; Will release on Valentines' Day 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for the first time on a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios. Soon after, we revealed that the film in question is a robot-based romantic comedy, wherein Shahid’s character plays the part of a scientist and falls in love with his own creation, a robot. The film was eventually announced for a December 8, 2023 release. However, the game in the last quarter of 2023 has changed over the last few days and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid and Kriti’s next has got a new release.

Shahid & Kriti’s rom-com on Valentines Day 2024

According to sources close to the production house, the yet untitled film, touted to be ‘An Impossible Love Story’ will hit the big screen during the Valentines’ Day 2024 weekend. “It’s a decision taken in the best interest of the film. The makers are now looking to hit the big screen in the month of February – which is the month of love. The release period of Valentines’ Day is also in sync with the core plot of the film, appealing to the youth,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added the film rides on strong music and the makers will be capitalizing on the same through their promotional campaign. “The film has some peppy dance numbers and will feature Shahid and Kriti at their best showcasing their dancing skills. There is also a romantic number, which could catch up in a big way with the audience. The flavor of the story added with music will make it the perfect bet for Valentines' Day release for the young cine-going audience,” the source added.

Animal and Sam Bahadur to battle it out on December 1

With the delay in the release of this yet untitled robo-com produced by Dinesh Vijan with Jio Studios, the month of December will now see the release of Animal, Sam Bahadur, Merry Christmas, Dunki and Salaar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

