EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor is intimidated by Hrithik Roshan & wants to do something like Haider with him; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Jersey. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this film since last year and it is finally about to hit the theatres. Well, these two are on a promotional spree and recently interacted with Pinkvilla exclusively and spoke at length about a lot of things. There were several fan questions that we put across in front of them and one of them was when will the audience get to see Shahid and Hrithik Roshan in one film?

Answering this question, Shahid initially said that somebody has to come and offer them something like that. Later he said, “I would be very intimidated but…because I absolutely love Hrithik as an action hero and I really love him as a dancer so I would actually be very nervous. I would tell him ki thoda kuch aisa haider type kar le? Because that is my comfort zone.” To this Mrunal Thakur quipped, “But listen how amazing that is going to be, Shahid and Hrithik Roshan together…mujhe bhi daal do yaar film me. (take me also in the film).” Shahid laughed and replied, “tu hi heroine hogi na, you are the common link…”

Talking about her experience of working with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 Mrunal Thakur said that she agrees with Shahid Kapoor. The actress laughed and recalled the first interaction between them on the sets. “I asked him which eye should I look into, he was like what kinda question is this.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey is all set to release on April 14 in the theatres. This film will be clashing with KGF: Chapter 2.

