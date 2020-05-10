EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty on taking a voluntary break from films: Now after Samisha, I'll reduce work again

Shilpa Shetty talks about taking a break from films, after delivering Viaan and shares that she might do the same after having Samisha. Watch the full video interview.

is definitely one of the most doting mummies of Bollywood. After being blessed with her baby boy Viaan eight years ago, Shilpa who was doing several films in Bollywood back then and was also a huge international star after her big victory in Big Brother, took a voluntary break from films.

Ask Shilpa that and she smiles, "My mum was a working woman and she always said to me that we have the luxury of time whereas for her, it was a luxury. She couldn't afford to take out that much time because we had to make ends meet. We came from a middle class family who slowly climbed up and became an upper middle class family but they worked so hard to give us the best life. I just feel that we have choices as women."

She adds, "I was very clear I would be a hands on mom with my first child. I wanted to be with Viaan for the first 7 years. I intend to do that with Samisha too. That phase is the most important phase of a child's life. Samisha was kind of unplanned and then in the year I decided to take up two films, this happened. I was about to finish with Nikamma when I knew this. Then, Hungama 2 was supposed to be over but there was a delay and then the lockdown happened. So Samisha came with the destiny of having this time with me. Now, consciously I'll reduce my work again and have to pace it out. I'll be picking and choosing things again."

Watch this video right here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×