EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor says 'Aarohi' changed everything for her as Aashiqui 2 clocks 9 years.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur made our hearts swoon almost 9 years ago as their film Aashiqui 2 released. Today, on the film's milestone year, Shraddha Kapoor got candid about playing her character 'Aarohi' and how it changed things for her. Shraddha described the film as a life changing opportunity and thanked everyone for the love that is still pouring in.

Speaking about her journey on the film's 9th year, Shraddha said, "Aarohi came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, it's songs and the story, even after long."

Shraddha further added, "I would like to also thank Mohit Suri sir for giving me this character and an opportunity of a lifetime, it will always live and stay with me."

For the unversed, the box office blockbuster film tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) and how he meets and and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode. Both Shraddha and Aditya's in the film was off the charts.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

