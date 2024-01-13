EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra justifies playing real life heroes onscreen; Says he finds them interesting

Indian Police Force is all set to hit the screens digitally on the 19th of January, 2024. The anticipation for this Rohit Shetty directorial is high because it is the first time that he is coming up with long form content. It marks his first release from the CopVerse since Sooryavanshi and it will be preceded by Singham Again. Singham Again will be hitting the theatres on the 15th of August, 2024.

The team of Indian Police Force - Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty graced Pinkvilla with a grand Masterclass where they talked about their upcoming show, how they prepared for their roles, how they choose their films and a lot more. Sidharth Malhotra went on to give an insight on why he gravitates more towards roles of real life heroes.

Sidharth Malhotra Justifies Why He Gravitates Towards Playing Real Life Hero Roles

When Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his conscious movie choices, right from Shershaah to Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force and Yodha, the actor said, "I find it really interesting. When you play characters that you have seen or heard of in real life, and when they are doing something very heroic and something very thrilling, it makes for nice Hindi film entertainment. I find that watch very interesting. I like parts of geo-politics, I like real life missions when I see documentaries. Not that any of the films is a version of that. Maybe Shershaah was one. But it's a great mix."

Sidharth Malhotra Shares Why It's Important To Play Role Of Real Life Heroes Onscreen

The Shershaah actor then went on to talk about how roles of the characters he plays help the prospective audience know more about the reality of their jobs. He explained, "Like you have seen a police officer. All of us have seen them. Maybe not interacted with them closely. But when you see a show (Indian Police Force) like this, you realise that this is what they have to face in real life; These are their challenges and this is how their personal life may be like. This is the extent of their duty or dedication that it takes". Malhotra lastly praised his director's vision and gave credit to his audiences for making him choose the scripts that he is choosing.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On The Possibility Of Him Taking Up Grey Characters

Sidharth Malhotra, later on in the conversation, was made aware of the fact that his fans miss him in grey characters like that in Ek Villain. To this, Sidharth answered, "Ek Villain also had, at core, a good motivation even though it was a very aggressive character doing wrong things in his past, but his present journey was because of a love story; because of an emotional reason. So, ya, absolutely (I would like to play characters with grey shades). That was my third film so it was more challenging and daunting then, to portray a more silent character. At present, not that I am averse to it, but it's something that I am also possibly looking (to do); So, its up to the writers and directors; Something interesting comes up, of course. Why not!"

Indian Police Force Streams On Prime Video From 19th January, 2024

While everyone waits for Sidharth Malhotra to play a grey character onscreen, they can prepare themselves to watch him in a good cop role in Indian Police Force that streams on Prime Video from 19th January, 2024.

