EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra on working with Indra Kumar in Thank God: 'It's a fictitious fantasy film'

The recently released Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah, has won ample of appreciation for . Moving on for the film, Sid will next be seen in the Indra Kumar directed, Thank God, which features him alongside and Rakul Preet Singh. He describes it as a fictitious fantasy film and believes that his director will surprise the audience.

“I am super excited about Thank God. That’s Indra Kumar sir trying to say something very special. It’s a slice of life film, with a lovely message and heart at the end. It’s a fictitious fantasy film and unlike any of his earlier works,” Sid shares, adding further, “People will be surprised to see Indra Kumar sir making a film like this. It’s me and Ajay sir coming together for the first time in a fun film like this. There are a lot of firsts involved and I am loving being a part of something that’s as fresh as Thank God. We are still shooting and we should hopefully be ready by next year.”

The actor feels more responsible following the success of Shershaah and will be cautious with his script selection. “I like the process of writing and after Shershaah, the intention will be to concentrate on content writing and find that one peg which will inspire people. It’s not a change in me, but something that has always been a constant.”

In Thank God, Ajay Devgn is said to be playing the character of a god, whereas Sid and Rakul will be seen as a new age couple, whose personal life is going through tough times. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release in 2022. Apart from Thank God, Sid also has Mission Majnu under his kitty, which is based on an incredible true story of an Indian Spy. It marks the Hindi film debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

