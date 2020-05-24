EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her marriage plans, reveals if she would ever marry an actor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha opened up on marriage plans and if she would ever want to marry an actor. Read.

made her debut with Dabangg and has been living that title since then. The actress was last seen in Dabangg 3 alongside . The movie did not perform as expected but Sonakshi has always taken things in her stride. She is also someone who hardly talks about her relationships. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi opened up on her marriage plans, reveals if she would ever want to marry an actor.

"I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that," Sonakshi exclaimed. When asked if like her Mission Mangal co-star she would prefer not marrying an actor, Sonakshi shared, "I should really not say never. But, I would prefer being with someone who is outside of this industry. I would prefer it, but nahi hua toh nahi hua."

A fan even asked Sonakshi on her diet regime, to which, she revealed that secret to her fitness is lots of hard work and consistency. "But right now in the lockdown, I am not following any diet as I want to be happy and not stress about calories."

Sonakshi has Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing next which also stars , Sanjay Dutt.

Credits :Pinkvilla

