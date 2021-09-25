EXCLUSIVE: As Sooryavanshi gets Diwali release, single screen owners urge Rohit to support them for reopening

Rohit Shetty has been making the headlines ever since he announced the release of his much anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. The movie, which happens to be the new entry in his cop drama universe, will be releasing on Diwali this year. The announcement was made after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that theatres s will open across the state from October 22. While the theatre owners are quite happy with this news, the single screen owners are yet to get a relief.

And while Sooryavanshi is set for a theatrical release, the single screen owners have urged Rohit to request Thackeray for the reopening of their theatres too. Talking about it in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nitin Datar of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association said, “we are happy to hear that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is releasing on Diwali and his films are a great content for single screens. We have one request to Mr Shetty that he should speak to the state government about single screens and ask them to support us in reopening our cinemas. most of the theatres' electricity has been disconnection, we need a hike in service charge so that we can maintain our cinema halls and other rebates so that we are ready to release his film on Diwali.”

To note, the single screen owners will be meeting on September 30th to discuss the reopening of the theatres. Meanwhile, Thackeray has also stated that the government is currently working on the standard operating procedure for the same. The tweet read as, “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theatres in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon.”

