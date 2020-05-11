EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu to get MARRIED soon? Thappad actress and her mother FINALLY break silence

Taapsee Pannu admits to being in a relationship. We asked her and her mother if marriage is on the cards, here's what they said.

is possibly one of the strongest voices and faces behind the paradigm shift in Bollywood today. She's made it on her own accord and her parents, especially her mom Mrs Nirmaljeet Pannu, is extremely happy with what she's achieved. In this fun conversation on Dear Mom, the mother-daughter duo opened up a Pandora's box discussing everything - from getting a photoshoot done with her mom's savings to battling judgment from society aunties for playing with boys. They also talked very freely about Taapsee's current relationship and revealed if marriage is on the cards.

Previously, Taapsee and Shagun had opened up about the same and the Thappad star had told us, "I don't want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don't want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day." Taapsee is in a steady relationship with ace badminton player Mathias Boe and she's never hidden it from anyone.

But now, when we had Taapsee's mother joining us for a chat, she finally broke silence on the topic. She smiled and told us, "There's no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don't believe in the institution of marriage much. So it's upto her when she wants to do it." Taapsee further adds, "I have told you, there's been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it's never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega."

Watch the full video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×