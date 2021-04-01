EXCLUSIVE: Tapur Chatterji designs Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn’s nursery; Says 'It has a vintage touch'

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s granddaughter Tapur has earlier designed Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s nursery too. She had worked a little bit on Taimur’s room as well.

Back in 2018, supermodel-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterji had designed Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s nursery, and had even done a little bit of work on Taimur’s room. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Tapur has designed Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s second baby’s nursery too. The duo became parents for the second time in February this year. Interestingly, when Kareena had approached Tapur, the latter too was expecting her second child. “When she called, I had just delivered, and I didn't know about her date as well. But when she mentioned it to me, I agreed to take it up,” reveals Tapur.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s granddaughter informs that she has a soft corner for baby rooms. “I have done quite a few of them in the past just for the sheer love of it. Bebo and I have a fair amount of common friends, through which we know of each other. Just like Taimur, her second baby also has a nursery of his own. It’s a lovely room with wooden flooring and louvered off white wardrobe to match the aesthetics. I have even kept Saif’s royal background in mind, and have opted for a beautiful pastel grey European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has Panthers and Cheetahs on it,” says Tapur.

Further talking about the room, Chatterji adds, “We have used off white curtains, two olive green velvet wing chairs and a footstool. In fact, we have used a fair amount of wood for the handcrafted drawers and the changing table. It's really a stunning piece.” She adds that there are some beautiful family portraits of the couple’s families in the baby room. “It’s like a collage on one of the walls. The room has a vintage touch, but it’s also nice and cozy,” Chatterji points out.

Tapur adds that she isn’t a ‘bold colour person’, and doesn’t prefer those shades especially for a nursery. “The colours need to be very calming and soothing, and luckily even Bebo’s thought process was just the same. In fact, her entire house itself is stunning and has a beautiful blend of Indian and British old world charm, which inherently I connect to as I have grown up in Kolkata and can relate to that set up. It was a very smooth ride, in fact one of the smoothest I have to say,” Tapur signs off.

